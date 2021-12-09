Teen arrested for intimidation in threat against Fishers school

A social media threat of school violence has been received in one of our school buildings today. All threats of school violence are taken seriously and immediately reported to the Fishers Police Department for investigation. The investigation has determined that there is no active or ongoing threat to our schools, but as always, HSE and FPD will continue to remain diligent. Due to the unfortunate and tragic incident that occurred in Michigan recently, we wanted to be sure that we communicated this with you. We are proud of the students who reported these safety concerns to administration and our SROs."