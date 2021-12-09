Teen arrested for intimidation in threat against Fishers school

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested a 13-year-old girl for felony intimidation after allegedly making a threat against Riverside Junior High School Wednesday.
Hamilton Southeastern Schools notified parents of the threat Wednesday, saying the administration and school resource officers were immediately made aware.
"Dear HSE Families:
A social media threat of school violence has been received in one of our school buildings today. All threats of school violence are taken seriously and immediately reported to the Fishers Police Department for investigation. The investigation has determined that there is no active or ongoing threat to our schools, but as always, HSE and FPD will continue to remain diligent. Due to the unfortunate and tragic incident that occurred in Michigan recently, we wanted to be sure that we communicated this with you. We are proud of the students who reported these safety concerns to administration and our SROs."
Police determined there was no credible threat and identified a student who may have been responsible. They arrested the student and later released her to her parents.