6 states, including Indiana, account for half of country's recent COVID-19 hospitalizations

The six states, which account for 35% of the population in the 30 states seeing an increase, make up 60% of the added COVID-19 hospitalizations.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is one of six states that are currently accounting for the majority of the increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois are the other five states attributing to the country's increase in hospital beds filled, according to an NBC News analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.

The six states, which account for 35% of the population in the 30 states seeing an increase, make up 60% of the added COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“I am worried about the way the winter is going to go and I am worried about the people who are unvaccinated,” Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, a pulmonary critical care physician at IU Health and associate professor of clinical medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine, recently told 13News.

According to the data, the U.S. is currently seeing about 58,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations each day.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says hospitalizations have almost doubled in Indiana since Nov. 10.

“Looks like this winter may be the worst surge yet," Bosslet tweeted. "The only patients I have cared for in the ICU in the past weeks have been unvaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, now is the time. If you are due for a 3rd shot, get it now.”

Click here to read more on the findings.