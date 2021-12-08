Indianapolis shelter offering free adoptions with donation from 'holiday wish list'

IACS said it needs items like canned food, cat nip, toys, bleach and laundry detergent.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is trying to find homes for as many pets as possible this holiday season.

The shelter is offering free adoptions for the rest of December with a donation from its "holiday wish list," which includes items like canned food, cat nip, toys, bleach and laundry detergent.

Donations can be purchased and brought to the shelter, or they can be ordered through Amazon or Chewy and sent directly to the shelter. Click here to make a monetary donation.

IACS will be closed from Dec. 22 at noon through Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

Click here to see a list of adoptable pets. The shelter has a two-week trial adoption program, called "Cuddle Before You Commit," which allows people more time to decide if adopting is a good fit for them.