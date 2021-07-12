x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Thorntown man charged in Lebanon triple homicide

Three people were found fatally shot in a Lebanon apartment on Sept. 8, 2021.

LEBANON, Indiana — Prosecutors have charged a Thorntown man in connection with the murder of three people in a Lebanon apartment in September.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a Sept. 9, 2021 report about the murders.)

According to our partners at the Lebanon Reporter, 40-year-old Chad Grimball was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, two counts of carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

The bodies of 20-year-old Grace Bishop, 21-year-old Brannon Martin, and 42-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr. were found by an acquaintance in an apartment on Walnut Street in Lebanon on Sept. 8. The coroner later determined each victim died from a single gunshot wound.

Grimball was already being held without bond in the Boone County Jail on previous charges, the newspaper reported.

In Other News

20 Christmas trees stolen from sales lot at east Indianapolis church