Thorntown man charged in Lebanon triple homicide

Three people were found fatally shot in a Lebanon apartment on Sept. 8, 2021.

LEBANON, Indiana — Prosecutors have charged a Thorntown man in connection with the murder of three people in a Lebanon apartment in September.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a Sept. 9, 2021 report about the murders.)

According to our partners at the Lebanon Reporter, 40-year-old Chad Grimball was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, two counts of carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

The bodies of 20-year-old Grace Bishop, 21-year-old Brannon Martin, and 42-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr. were found by an acquaintance in an apartment on Walnut Street in Lebanon on Sept. 8. The coroner later determined each victim died from a single gunshot wound.