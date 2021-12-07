Sun King closing Broad Ripple tap room

The brewery said the lease being up, rent increasing, street closures and safety concerns factored into the decision.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sun King is closing its tap room in Broad Ripple. The business will close its doors for good at the end of business on Dec. 19.

In a statement to 13News, the brewery said the lease being up, rent increasing, street closures and "many safety concerns we've encountered" factored into the decision.

"Safety has been a concern over the last several months. We've experienced loitering in our parking lot with people setting up "tailgate" like parties. This led to our staff and our patrons to feel uncomfortable, and they were also getting harassed by the partygoers. We had to restructure our hours of operation to close earlier in the evening because of this. Also, the parking lot often was used by non-paying customers walking into Broad Ripple."

A Sun King spokesperson said the other locations will remain open.

"We appreciate the patronage of all of our loyal fans. We remain committed to Broad Ripple through community development efforts that donate beer, volunteer time and proceeds from a portion of sales to organizations in the area and throughout Indiana."

Sun King has been at the Broad Ripple location since 2019.

While Sun King announced the closure of its Broad Ripple tap room, it also announced the opening of a tap room in Mishawaka. That location will be at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza neat Beutter Park.

The new Sun King Mishawaka Tap Room is projected to open in the summer of 2022. The 5,000-square-foot facility will be family friendly with the exception of the bar area. It will be the brewery's sixth tap room opened in Indiana.

"I grew up in neighboring South Bend, and my family and friends from the area have been asking me for years when Sun King will open a location in Northern Indiana," said Dave Colt, Sun King co-founder and owner. "We are excited to expand access to our delicious beers to our great fans up north and to be a part of the Mishawaka community and The Mill at Ironworks Plaza."