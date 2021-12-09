Child arrested in alleged threat toward Franklin Community Middle School

"The safety of the students and faculty is of paramount importance. Threats of harm to others or violence at any level will not be tolerated," the department said.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — A minor was arrested after making an alleged threat toward Franklin Community Middle School Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran said the department was made aware of a threat to do harm at the middle school.

Police interviewed a child suspect and their mother. Following the interview, the suspect was arrested.

"The Franklin Police Department and the Franklin Community School Corporation take all threats of violence seriously and will investigate each case individually and thoroughly," the post reads. "The safety of the students and faculty is of paramount importance. Threats of harm to others or violence at any level will not be tolerated."

Police did not share information about the arrest, including possible charges, details on the alleged threat, or the suspect's identity.