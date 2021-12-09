IU Health requests assistance from Indiana National Guard as hospitalizations reach all-time high

Riley Children's Hospital is the only IU Health hospital which did not request assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health announced Thursday that it has requested assistance from the National Guard in nearly all of its hospitals due to an increase in hospitalizations.

"As COVID cases continue to increase and hospitalization of COVID and non-COVID patients reach all-time highs, the demand and strain on Indiana University Health’s team members, nurses and providers has never been greater," IU Health said in a statement.

Riley Children's Hospital is the only IU Health hospital which did not request assistance.

IU Health said it is enlisting members of Indiana's National Guard to assist in areas of critical need in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Health.

The National Guard teams deployed at hospitals are comprised of two clinical and four non-clinical service members, and deployments are in two-week increments.

An NBC News analysis released Wednesday of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data found that Indiana is one of six states that currently accounts for the majority of the increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 over the last two weeks.