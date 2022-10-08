Shooting sends Richmond officer, suspect to hospital, state police say

The shooting happened near 12th and C streets in Richmond, Indiana.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana State Police confirmed a Richmond police officer and a suspect were both injured during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

Both the officer and the suspect have been taken to an area hospital. At the time of publishing, ISP had not provided a condition update for the officer or the suspect.

Within 30 minutes of ISP announcing the shooting, thoughts and prayers started to roll in on social media.

Among the messages, was a statement from North District IMPD that said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richmond Police Department and the officer who was shot on duty a short time ago. The status of the officer and details are unknown at this time."

This shooting comes less than two weeks after an Elwood police officer was shot and killed.

Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed while conducting a traffic stop on July 31.

According to Indiana State Police, Shahnavaz tried to stop a vehicle at SR37 and CR 1100 North in Madison County around 2 a.m.

Investigators say Carl Roy Webb Boards II got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at Shahnavaz, striking him several times.