Hundreds of veterans, officers gather to drop roses at fallen Elwood officer's memorial

More than 250 jeeps and motorcycles drove to the Elwood Police Department for the Rose Ride honoring fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz.

ELWOOD, Ind. — On a weekend spent honoring fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Hoosiers witnessed another stunning show of support for the 24-year-old officer and Army veteran.

More than 150 motorcycles and another hundred Jeeps gathered in Elwood Sunday for a "rose ride" to honor Shahnavaz.

"The rose ride is a symbolic part for your final salute on the veteran's side, but also the final farewell for the law enforcement," said event organizer, Vince Blas. "We have both veterans and law enforcement and the rest of the community out here."

The convoy, mainly made up of veterans and members of law enforcement, came from as far north as South Bend and as far south as Jeffersonville to pay tribute to Shanavaz.

“He was a brother in arms," said Brian Engelhardt, who also helped organize the event. “He was willing to lay down his life, if needed, for his country and the people that live in this country.”

The group of motorcycles and Jeeps took a five-minute ride through Elwood that ended at the police station where each person dropped a rose in front of Shahnavaz's memorial.

Planning for the rose ride started Monday and the staggering turnout Sunday wowed organizers.

“You come out here because you have the passion to do this," said Blas. “If I even see one person put their hand over their heart, if I see one salute, then it’s all worth it.”