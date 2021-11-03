Police: Woman held after ginseng hunter was fatally shot near Salem

A Scott County man is dead and a woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the shooting happened Friday, Oct. 29 around 3:15 p.m.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot found 55-year-old Michael Walker of Austin dead in a wooded area behind a home in the 1600 block of Peacock Hollow Road east of Salem.

An investigation revealed Walker, two other men and two dogs were hunting for ginseng on property behind the home.

Police said their investigation determined Krystal N. Granger, 35, "fired at least one gunshot in the direction of Walker" and the dogs.

Police said Walker was struck by a shot allegedly fired by Granger.

Police initially held Granger on an allegation of false informing. A charge of reckless homicide was added after an Oct. 30 autopsy "determined that Walker sustained a gunshot wound which resulted in his death."

Granger was held at the Washington County Jail.