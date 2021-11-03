Step inside Community Health's ICU as the fight against COVID-19 continues

13News got a rare look at what life and work is like for frontline healthcare workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hospitalize and kill Hoosiers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Today on 13News at 5 PM, hear from the ICU nurse manager about the stress and frustration he endures, and concerns about burnout as nurses nationwide consider leaving the profession.

More than a year and half into the COVID-19 pandemic, life has almost returned to normal for many of us.

Students are back in the classroom, sports fans are once again in the stands and people are planning holiday parties.

But one step inside the intensive care unit at your local hospital will show you why doctors and nurses are still more than just concerned about this virus.

They are, as one nurse put it, terrified.

So 13News got a rare, eye-opening look at what life is really like for our frontline healthcare workers and what they’re still facing.

“This is an actual look into what its like,” said Molly Warren, a nurse inside the intensive care unit at Community Hospital South. “I cried a couple of times at work yesterday and I cried all the way home.”

More than 18 months after COVID-19 first appeared, it continues to dominate the ICU at Community Hospital South.

Community Health provided 13News with video that was taken over the span of about eight hours one day earlier this fall.

Eleven of the unit’s twelve beds were filled with COVID patients.

According to hospital staff, none had been vaccinated.

As you watch the video, some moments are heartwarming — like when a nurse is holding the hand of a patient in isolation.

Other moments are heartbreaking — like when a nurse calls the wife of a COVID-19 patient who was about to be sedated and put on a ventilator.

13News also spoke with some of the nurses the camera followed that day.

“At least once or twice a week we have those phone calls — if not everyday,” Erin Willis said. “I’ve held more hands of people dying in the last year and a half than anyone should have to in a lifetime. And sometimes you just gotta cry. Gotta cry it out. Sometimes I get mad and just want to throw things. Because it is frustrating. Day after day."