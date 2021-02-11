'Please help!' | Video captures Muncie officers rescuing woman from sinking car

"It's coming up to my neck and not stopping," the woman told the 911 dispatcher.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police officers jumped into the White River Sunday night to rescue a woman from her car.

Officers were called around 1:20 a.m. Oct. 31 to respond to West Main Steet and Jackson Street. Officers ended up finding the woman in the river south of White River Boulevard.

Muncie PD told 13News the car went off the road and into the river north of the bridge at Jackson Street. The current then carried the car south of the bridge.

Officer Casey Bell was first to arrive and found the car sinking in the water. An 18-year-old woman was trapped inside and told a 911 dispatcher she couldn't get the door open. She pleaded for help as the water rose.

"It's coming up to my neck and not stopping," the woman told the 911 dispatcher.

The dispatcher told her to pull the headrest out from the seat to use to break out the window, but the woman said she couldn't get it to come out.