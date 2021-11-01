x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 killed in south Indianapolis gas station shooting

The shooting happened at a Speedway station on South Keystone Avenue, just south of I-65.
Credit: WTHR/Clint Erbacher
Metro Police said one person is dead after a shooting in the 3600 block of South Keystone on Monday, November 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting at a south Indianapolis gas station.

Metro police officers responded to a report of a person shot at a Speedway station in the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

A victim was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police tell 13News the victim later died from their injuries.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more details are confirmed.

In Other News

Victim recounts call from 'virtual hostage' scammer