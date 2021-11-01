1 killed in south Indianapolis gas station shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting at a south Indianapolis gas station.
Metro police officers responded to a report of a person shot at a Speedway station in the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.
A victim was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police tell 13News the victim later died from their injuries.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more details are confirmed.