1 killed in south Indianapolis gas station shooting

The shooting happened at a Speedway station on South Keystone Avenue, just south of I-65.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting at a south Indianapolis gas station.

Metro police officers responded to a report of a person shot at a Speedway station in the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

A victim was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police tell 13News the victim later died from their injuries.