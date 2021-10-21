IMPD: Woman killed, man stable after shooting on Indianapolis' near west side

It was reported around 8:30 p.m. around West 10th Street and North Pershing Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead and a second person was wounded Thursday in a shooting on the city's near west side.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. at West 10th Street and North Pershing Avenue.

Sent to the area after callers reported a shooting, Indianapolis Metro Police officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims, an adult male and an adult female, were taken to a nearby hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead a short time later. The man was said to be in stable condition.

Police haven't shared information about a suspect or possible motive.

If you have information about this incident, contact Det. Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office, (317) 327-3475 or Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.