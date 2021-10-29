Indianapolis shooting victim talks about survival, life-changing injuries

“I was shot three times,” said Mackenzie, 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — “I was shot three times,” said 25-year-old Mackenzie. “Once in the neck, and it permanently paralyzed me."

Since the person responsible was never caught, Mackenzie doesn’t want us to use her last name. But the the shooting was life-changing. She will be using a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

“Nothing’s happened, but we hope and pray that someday, what goes around comes around,” Mackenzie said.

Before the summer of 2018, Mackenzie had her own apartment and was planning to go to esthetician school. That all changed one August night when, according to Mackenzie’s mom, Amy, someone opened fire on her daughter and Mackenzie’s then-boyfriend, whom she believes was the target.

“They were shooting up the car,” said Amy. “She bailed out of the car onto the ground and the gunman came up and shot her. I think that was at point-blank when he hit her in the neck, and that’s the one that paralyzed her.”

The shooting didn’t just change Mackenzie’s life. It changed her mother's, too.

“I lost my job of 23 years due to not having anybody to take care of her,” said Amy, who is now her daughter’s caregiver.

Mackenzie needs 24/7 care. At night, she sleeps on a ventilator so she can breathe.

“This is the part that people don’t understand, this is the other side of what can happen to people,” Amy said.

The bright spots are there. Mackenzie is learning to paint with her mouth and play the harmonica, but every day is a struggle.

“I’ve come a long way, but I will never get my movement back and that’s what’s sad," Mackenzie said. "That’s what’s the hardest part of dealing with all of this.”