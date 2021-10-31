IMPD investigates deadly shooting on near northeast side

Police were called to Hovey Street shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on the city's near northeast side that left a man dead Sunday.

Officers were called to 3227 Hovey Street shortly before 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Police found the man, whose name has not been released, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition, and he passed away there, according to IMPD.

Investigators have not shared any information about a suspect in the shooting or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Hovey Street address is north of Douglass Park and east of Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD homicide office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.