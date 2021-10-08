Man in critical condition after Cass County house explosion

Police said the explosion happened in the town of Twelve Mile Friday morning.

TWELVE MILE, Ind. — One person suffered critical injures after a house explosion in Cass County Friday.

Police said the explosion happened just before 10 a.m. near County Road 600 East and 800 North.

Police said 63-year-old Paul Ulerick was working in the basement of his home when it exploded.

A neighbor heard and felt the explosion and helped Ulerick from the debris.

Medics transported Ulerick to Logansport Memorial Hospital and later to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

Ulerick was the only person home at the time of the explosion. The

Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.