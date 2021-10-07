Fire investigators tasked with dozens of haunted house inspections this fall season

With nearly 100 haunted houses opening across Indiana, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security makes sure they are safe.

INDIANAPOLIS — The spooky and scary season is officially here. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is inspecting dozens of haunted houses before they open to the public.

"We have a year round crew that rebuilds and builds new sets, scenes and the whole show," said Scott Waterman, Hanna Haunted Acres Co-owner.

Waterman said there's a beauty in hanging with the dead.

"It brings people alive. It's a great endorphin," Waterman said.

Around 100 haunted houses are opening across Indiana this month.

Some of the first visitors are investigators from the state fire marshal's office.

"We get complaints every year about facilities that are operating with out permits," said Joe Tanasovich, Fire Marshal Investigator with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Investigators make sure you have a safe way out, by looking for marked exits every 50 feet. They also look for potential fire dangers.

"It's common for us to find something in every building we go into," Tanasovich.

Specifically, investigators keep an eye out for flammable materials or bad wiring to prevent a potential tragedy.

"In 1984, there was a fatal fire in a haunted house," Tanasovich said.

A haunted house could be fined up to $250 per violation. Generally, it has 30 days to fix the issue.

Every haunt should have a permit displayed. "If they don't, the public should ask to see it. If they can't produce it, they should ask the staff, and if they still don't have it, they should call our office," Tanasovich said.