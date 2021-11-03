Anderson Schools closed Wednesday due to staff absences

The district said in a Facebook post that there will be no e-learning.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Students in Anderson will not be attending classes on Wednesday after the district announced the closure of all schools for the day.

In a Facebook post around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Anderson Community Schools announced that all schools will be closed due to a high number of staff absences.

There will be no e-learning for students, the district said.

The announcement comes just a few days after the district had an unexpected e-learning day on Oct. 29 due to a high number of teacher absences.