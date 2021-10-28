Anderson Schools move to e-learning Friday due to teacher absences

ANDERSON, Ind. — Students in Anderson will have an unexpected e-learning day Friday.
The district posted to Facebook Thursday evening that schools would be closed due to a high number of teacher absences. Monday was already a planned e-learning day in the district due to parent-teacher conferences.
In the Facebook post, the district said students would be given extra time to complete their assignments from the e-learning days, since some students may not have their devices at home.
Students will return to school on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
This story is still developing and will be updated when more details are available.