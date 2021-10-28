Anderson Schools move to e-learning Friday due to teacher absences

The district posted to Facebook Thursday evening that schools would be closed due to a high number of teacher absences.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Students in Anderson will have an unexpected e-learning day Friday.

The district posted to Facebook Thursday evening that schools would be closed due to a high number of teacher absences. Monday was already a planned e-learning day in the district due to parent-teacher conferences.

In the Facebook post, the district said students would be given extra time to complete their assignments from the e-learning days, since some students may not have their devices at home.

Tomorrow, Friday, October 29th, will be an e-Learning Instructional Day. We are aware that some students may not have... Posted by Anderson Community Schools on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Students will return to school on Tuesday, Nov. 2.