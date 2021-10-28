Woman charged with killing Lafayette pizza delivery driver to take stand

Jaelynn Billups is expected to claim self-defense, that she feared for her safety after Joshua Ungersma shot and killed her boyfriend.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette teenager accused of killing a pizza delivery driver will take the stand in her own defense. Jaelynn Billups is charged with the killing of Joshua Ungersma, 37, and with murder in the death of her alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Alberto Vanmeter.

Billups is expected to claim self-defense, that she feared for her safety after Ungersma shot and killed her boyfriend.

Prosecutors allege Vanmeter and Billups, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, planned to rob Ungersma. Court documents claim Ungersma had a permit to carry and pulled his revolver in self-defense, shooting and killing Vanmeter

A witness, Patrick Gibson, told 13News and police that he had heard gunshots and went outside. He said he saw Billups with Vanmeter, and Vanmeter had been shot. Ungersma told Gibson that Billups and Vanmeter had tried to rob him and to call police. Gibson said he then saw Billups walk up and shoot Ungersma.

Another witness also said they saw Ungersma ask for someone to call police and then Billups shot him, according to court documents.

Responding officers testified Billups was hovering over one of the victims when they arrived. When she was ordered to show her hands, they say she threw a 9mm handgun onto the sidewalk and was then detained. In body camera video shown in court, you can hear Billups say, "They shot each other." Court documents show Vanmeter was Billups' boyfriend.

The trial started with drama Tuesday when members of Billups family allegedly recorded or livestreamed the jurors and prosecutors.

According to a court order obtained by 13News, Billups' family members reportedly made racial comments and other comments perceived to be a threat to a deputy prosecuting attorney.