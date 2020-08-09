17-year-old charged with murder in killing of Lafayette pizza delivery driver

Joshue Ungersma, 37, was shot and killed while making a pizza delivery Aug. 31 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaelynn Billups, 17, is facing multiple felony charges including murder, armed robbery and theft in the killing of a Lafayette pizza delivery driver.

Joshua Ungersma, 37, was shot and killed while making a pizza delivery Aug. 31 in the 1900 block of N. 16th Street in Lafayette.

A witness, Patrick Gibson, told 13News and police that he had heard gunshots and went outside. He said he saw Billups with 19-year-old Alberto Vanmeter and Vanmeter had been shot. Ungersma told Gibson that Billups and VanMeter had tried to rob him and to call police. Gibson said he then saw Billups walk up and shoot Ungersma.

Another witness also said they saw Ungersma ask for someone to call police and then Billups shoot him, according to court documents.



Officers said Billups was hovering over one of the victims when they arrived. When she was ordered to show her hands, they say she threw a 9mm handgun onto the sidewalk and was then detained. Court documents show Vanmeter was Billups' boyfriend.

Police said Ungersma had a revolver in his pocket with the rounds fired. He did have a permit to carry.

Delivering pizzas was a second job for Ungersma. His primary job was working as a meat cutter for Payless Supermarket for more than a decade. Coworkers said Ungersma was working two jobs to support his family including his infant son.