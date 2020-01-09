2 men killed in Lafayette shooting, 17-year-old female suspect arrested

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after two men were shot and killed in Lafayette Monday night.
Lafayette police were called to the 1900 block of North 16th Street shortly after 11 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found two men in the roadway who were declared dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
A 17-year-old female suspect was found at the scene and was arrested for robbery and murder.
Identification of the two men is pending from the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or contact the anonymous WeTIP hotline at 800-78-CRIME.
