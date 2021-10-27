2 homes damaged in fire on Indy's northwest side

The fire happened Wednesday morning near 32nd and Rader streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two homes suffered damage after a fire Wednesday on Indy’s northwest side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded a report of a house fire at West 32nd and Rader streets around 11 a.m.

Crews arrived to find one house fully involved and the fire spreading to a second house.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews evacuated the house at one point while the gas company worked to contain a leak.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.