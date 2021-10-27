2 homes damaged in fire on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least two homes suffered damage after a fire Wednesday on Indy’s northwest side.
The Indianapolis Fire Department responded a report of a house fire at West 32nd and Rader streets around 11 a.m.
Crews arrived to find one house fully involved and the fire spreading to a second house.
No injuries were reported.
Emergency crews evacuated the house at one point while the gas company worked to contain a leak.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
What other people are reading:
- Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans comeback without animals
- 2 Wayne Township middle school students arrested after loaded handguns found in backpacks
- Family of woman charged with murder in killing of Lafayette pizza delivery driver kicked out of court
- Indianapolis women talk about gun violence, what it has cost them and those they love
- Fort Wayne father and South Bend sibling trio both dominate on 'The Voice'