Fort Wayne father and South Bend sibling trio both dominate on 'The Voice'

Sibling trio Girl Named Tom advanced Monday night and Samuel Harness will be competing for his spot on Team Legend Tuesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — This season of NBC's "The Voice" has some Hoosier representation— a sibling trio living in South Bend and a soloist from Fort Wayne.

These vocal powerhouses have spent the last few weeks wowing the judges, here's what you need to know about Girl Named Tom and Samuel Harness:

Girl Named Tom had a four-chair turn in the blind auditions. After the celebrity judges made many convincing pitches, and a few jabs at each other, sibling trio Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Grace chose Team Kelly and they've been dominating ever since.

The siblings were homeschooled with music being a large part of their curriculum. They eventually enrolled in public school and dreamt of becoming doctors but when their father was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer, the trio decided to focus on family. They formed their trio in 2019 and live together in South Bend.

After winning against Kinsey Rose in the Battle Rounds, Girl Named Tom advanced to the Knockout Rounds. For their performance, which aired Monday night on NBC, they chose the song "Wichita Lineman" in honor of their father.

Their touching tribute led to yet another victory, securing the trio a spot in The Live Playoffs.

And on Tuesday night, Fort Wayne native Samuel Harness will be singing in the Knockout Rounds for a spot on Team Legend.

Harness was raised in a family of five adopted children in Fort Wayne. He now lives in Roanoke with his 4-year-old son.

In the Blind Auditions, Harness chose John Legend as his coach after getting a three-chair turn for his rendition of 3 Doors Down's "Here Without You."

Harness won his Battle Round last week against KJ Jennings. He'll be singing Lewis Capaldi's "Bruises" in Tuesday night's Knockout Round against BrittanyBree.