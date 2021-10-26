Tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana

Von D purchased the Benjamin Schenk Mansion last December in Switzerland County.

VEVAY, Ind. — Famous tattoo artist, pin-up girl and reality TV star Kat Von D is moving to Indiana.

She made the announcement on Monday on her Instagram page.

Von D will close her Los Angeles shop High Voltage. The shop was the setting for the TLC reality series "L.A. Ink." The shop will close by the end of the year.

In her post, Von D said: "As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA."

She went on to say she will most likely open a private studio in Indiana once she is done remodeling the mansion she purchased.