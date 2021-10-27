2 Wayne Township middle school students arrested after loaded handguns found in backpacks

Principal Kelin Mark sent an email to parents and guardians Tuesday afternoon to alert them of the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students at Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Grade Center in the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township were arrested Tuesday after loaded handguns were found in their backpacks.

According to the email, one student reported information about a possible weapon on campus, so the school implemented its safety plan.

Mark said school administrators found a loaded handgun in a student's backpack during their initial investigation. Wayne Township School Police and IMPD were immediately notified and arrested the student.

Further investigation found another loaded gun in another student's backpack. That student was also arrested.

"I encourage you to remind your student of the importance of telling an adult about any safety concerns he or she may have at school," Mark said in the email to parents and guardians. "It’s by working together that we create the most secure learning environment possible for our students."