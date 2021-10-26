Trial starts for woman charged with murder in killing of Lafayette pizza delivery driver

Jaelynn Billups is accused in the killing of Joshua Ungersma, 37, and her alleged accomplice 19-year-old Alberto Vanmeter.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The murder trial is starting for the Lafayette teenager accused of killing a pizza delivery driver.

Jaelynn Billups is accused in the killing of Joshua Ungersma, 37, and her alleged accomplice 19-year-old Alberto Vanmeter. The jury was selected Tuesday to hear the case against her.

Ungersma was shot and killed while making a pizza delivery Aug. 31, 2020 in the 1900 block of N. 16th Street in Lafayette.

Prosecutors allege Vanmeter and Billups, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, planned to rob Ungersma. Court documents claim Ungersma had a permit to carry and pulled his revolver in self-defense, shooting and killing Vanmeter.

A witness, Patrick Gibson, told 13News and police that he had heard gunshots and went outside. He said he saw Billups with Vanmeter, and Vanmeter had been shot. Ungersma told Gibson that Billups and Vanmeter had tried to rob him and to call police. Gibson said he then saw Billups walk up and shoot Ungersma.

Another witness also said they saw Ungersma ask for someone to call police and then Billups shot him, according to court documents.

Officers said Billups was hovering over one of the victims when they arrived. When she was ordered to show her hands, they say she threw a 9mm handgun onto the sidewalk and was then detained. Court documents show Vanmeter was Billups' boyfriend.

Delivering pizzas was a second job for Ungersma. His primary job was as a meat cutter for Payless Supermarket, where he worked for more than a decade.