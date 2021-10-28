Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle near Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the Monon Trail on the Indy’s north side Thursday morning.
Police said the person was hit near East 86th Street and Westfield Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.
Medics transported the person to the hospital, where they later died.
Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
