Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle near Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the Monon Trail on the Indy’s north side Thursday morning.

Police said the person was hit near East 86th Street and Westfield Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.

Medics transported the person to the hospital, where they later died.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.