Buy a Blizzard Thursday, help Riley Hospital for Children

Participating Dairy Queen locations around the area will donate $1 or more for every Blizzard purchased Oct. 28.
Credit: Dairy Queen
The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and Pecan Pie Blizzard Treat are now available at Dairy Queen locations nationwide for a limited time.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will have a chance to treat themselves to a sweet treat and help Riley Hospital for Children at the same time on Thursday.

Participating Dairy Queen locations around the area will donate $1 or more for every Blizzard purchased Oct. 28. The annual event is usually held in summer each year.

DQ's goal is to raise $4.6 million to support the Children’s Miracle Network of which Riley Hospital for Children is a part. Since 1984, Dairy Queen has raised more than $72 million to support the network's hospitals.

