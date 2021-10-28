What Hoosiers need to know about surprise medical bills

In 2017, one patient out of every six visiting the emergency room or staying inpatient at a hospital came home with at least one out-of-network medical bill.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tonight on 13News at 11, senior investigative reporter Bob Segall reveals what is behind surprise medical bills and Allison Gormly shares money saving tips that can prevent you from becoming a victim during your next hospital visit.

Aleece Raw remembers the moment she opened her bill from the hospital. Her heart sank.

“I kept staring at it, and I just couldn’t believe it because it didn’t make sense,” she recalls. “I almost had a heart attack.”

The $5,294.92 invoice arrived about a month after Raw had a routine colonoscopy. She had good reason to believe the procedure would be fully covered by her insurance.

“I contacted my insurance company before the procedure specifically to make sure that colonoscopies were covered, and they said they were,” Raw told 13News. “In-network screenings are covered at 100%, and so that’s when I looked up the doctor, saw the doctor on their website and said, ‘Yeah, I’m good.’”

Raw also asked the Carmel hospital if its facility was considered in-network by her insurance plan. An e-mail confirmed it was.

In-network hospital. In-network doctor. Routine procedure. It all seemed simple – until the bill arrived.

Months later, Raw says neither the hospital nor her insurance carrier have been able to explain why she got a medical bill for more than $5,000. An explanation of benefits from the insurer suggests some of the services rendered during her colonoscopy at the in-network hospital were billed at out-of-network rates – a widespread practice known as “balance billing” that results in patients bearing responsibility for unexpectedly large medical bills.

That type of surprise billing impacts millions of Americans and costs billions of dollars annually, but it isn’t supposed to be happening.

Nearly two years after state lawmakers passed legislation to curb surprise medical bills in Indiana, 13 Investigates has found the problem continues every day. The problem is nationwide, and it’s been growing.

A recent study found in 1 of every 6 emergency room visits and inpatient hospital stays in 2017, patients came home with at least one out-of-network medical bill.

Another study by researchers at Stanford University suggests the numbers might be much higher. That research examined hospital admissions involving more than 19 million patients between 2010 and 2016, and found 42% of visits to in-network hospitals in 2016 (for both emergency and elective services) resulted in at least one out-of-network charge – a dramatic increase from just several years earlier.

How It Works

Most insured patients who need a medical procedure at a hospital or clinic choose a facility that is considered in-network, meaning it is included in their insurance company’s preferred network of medical facilities whose negotiated rates are lower than medical facilities outside the network. As a result, patients who receive services at in-network facilities are usually charged less, and their medical procedures are often covered 100% by their insurance companies (minus any plan deductibles).

But doctors who perform medical services at those in-network facilities are not necessarily considered in-network, as well. Many physicians work independently or for a private group of doctors who contract their services to local hospitals, and they negotiate their own rates with insurance companies. Doctors who do not agree to accept lower reimbursement rates offered by insurance companies are penalized by not being allowed “in network” where their services will be less expensive and, therefore, more attractive to members of that insurance plan.

In a truly transparent marketplace, consumers could choose whether to select an in-network or out-of-network doctor, knowing the expenses that would come with each choice.

But the medical marketplace is far from transparent.