Police seek help locating missing Indianapolis girl

Ruby Rashaw was last seen Wednesday on East 19th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing girl.

Thirteen-year-old Ruby Rashaw was last seen on Wednesday in the 2900 block of East 19th Street, police said.

She is 5’6", weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Rashaw was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale sports bra and flower print shorts.

A preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that foul play is not suspected at this time.

If you have information, contact IMPD Det. Jeremy Gray, (317) 327-6160 or call 911. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.