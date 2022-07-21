x
Truck veers off Indianapolis highway, slams into radio station building

Police are investigating whether a driver medical condition may have preceded the crash.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash Thursday evening on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Around 6:30 p.m., a pickup truck was northbound on Interstate 465 just south of the I-69 exit. According to police, the truck left the highway, went down an embankment and ran into a building in the 6800 block of North Shadeland Avenue. The building houses multiple local radio station studios, including 95.5 WFMS. 

Police are investigating whether a driver medical issue preceded the collision. The driver's condition was not reported. 

Part of the building's exterior and interior were extensively damaged. No one inside the building was injured. 

