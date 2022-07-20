Food fundraiser to honor legacy of love left behind by couple killed in mass shooting

The Pinedas leave behind a large family: nieces, nephews, several grandchildren and eight children, the youngest of whom is 15.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — There's something about sharing a meal that brings people together and helps to heal. Husband and wife Pedro and Rosa Pineda were often quickest to respond with help.

"They were always like, 'Count us in, we're there!' Pedro, he was the first one here, the last one gone. Like, he was always ready to give," said family friend Sabrina Lopez, "but now it's all of us coming together to help them."

The Pinedas were two of three people killed when a man opened fire at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday.

They were having dinner in the food court and unusually, friends say, they didn't have any of their grandkids with them.

"I was so surprised when I found out that those kids were not there that day," said family friend Carlos Iraheta, who grew up in the same town as Pedro, but only came to know him after both men moved to Indiana.

The couple leaves behind a large family: nieces, nephews, several grandchildren and eight children, the youngest of whom is 15.

"There's no words in the world to describe what they're feeling, what they're going through right now. The kids, those are the ones who are really devastated," Iraheta said. "They lost both of their parents. Not just that, the big hole in the family left behind."

Both from El Salvador, the Pinedas became Hoosiers.

Friends describe them as hard workers, dedicated parents, and caring humans always willing to help in the community.

Gathering for family meals was a regular tradition. So, to help pay the couple's funeral expenses, people are invited to a food fundraiser on Saturday.

"Pupusas, tamales, empanadas, authentic Salvadoran food. That's what we're making. That's what we always do," Lopez explained.

It's a tangible tribute to honor their lives, share their culture and help their family through this sudden, devastating loss.

"Enjoy the food and his family's going to be here so if you see somebody say, 'How do you feel?' and that's the best way we can help the family," Iraheta said.

Organizers plan to share proceeds with the family of Victor Gomez, who also died in the mall shooting.