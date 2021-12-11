Paintings of Zionsville artist Nancy Noel on exhibit at Children's Museum

A new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis offers an opportunity to experience and rediscover the artwork of the late international artist and Hoosier Nancy Noel.
A collection of her famous artwork "The Paintings of N.A. Noel" opens Nov. 13.
"We wanted to create a space where they can see beautiful art and do art for themselves, too," said the museum's Monica Humphrey
Noel focused on the connection between children and animals. Besides art, she was also an animal lover.
The exhibit includes a recreation of Noel's art studio.
It has three interactive areas for kids to be an artist.
Noel's sons, Michael and Alex, helped celebrate the unveiling.
"What you get here in this experience is really a window into innocence," said Alex Noel-Kosene. "I think my mother was obsessed with that part of her childhood, where she was a dreamer, she was wanting to connect with animals."
Noel passed away last year at the age of 74.
The exhibit is on display through Jan. 9.
In 2015, 13News reporter Kevin Rader got a rare glimpse of Noel's world at Noel's Zionsville ranch. Click on the media player to see that story.
