Local artist Nancy Noel dead at 74 years old

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Nancy Noel, a popular local artist, has died at the age of 74 years old.

She is an American contemporary impressionist known for painting farm and exotic animals.

She became a household name through her portraits of animals and Amish children.

Noel, who was based in Zionsville, Indiana, spoke to 13News about her art and life, including a project where she opened up her 40-acre property in Zionsville to Riley Children's Hospital kids to play with the animals on her farm.

Her cause of death is unclear.

Donations are being accepted online in her honor through "Women Like Us" foundation.