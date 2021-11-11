Body of child recovered from northwest Indiana pond

Police said the child's body was found in a retention pond near Interstate 80 in Hammond, Indiana on Thursday.

HAMMOND, Ind. — The body of a child was found in a pond in northwest Indiana Thursday as investigators work to determine if it is related to the disappearance of a 1-year-old Illinois girl.

According to NBC Chicago, Indiana State Police said construction workers reported seeing what they believed to be a body in a retention pond at Interstate 80 and Kennedy Avenue in Hammond, Indiana. Hours later, police said a child's body was recovered from the water.

The child has not yet been identified, but is described as a Black female under the age of 5.

After learning of the discovery, police from Wheeling, Illinois responded to the scene. That department is investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jacklyn "Angel" Dobbs, who has been missing since Tuesday, when police found her mother, Ja'nya Murphy, strangled to death in an apartment in Wheeling, NBC Chicago reported.

ISP Sgt. Glen Fifeld confirmed that the disappearance of Dobbs is one of the leads police are following as they work to identify the child found in the retention pond. Meanwhile, Wheeling police said they're fearing the worst about the discovery.

Police have reportedly notified Dobbs' family that a body has been found, but that the identity of the child found has not been confirmed.

Police said they had tracked a person of interest in Murphy's death to Missouri, but that Dobbs was nowhere to be found when they located that person and their vehicle.

Police said the person had been with Murphy the day before she was found murdered and that the pair had a previous relationship, but that the person, whom police have not identified, is not Dobbs' father.