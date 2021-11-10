x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IMPD breaks up large fight at George Washington High School

Police said the incident started inside the school around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Several IMPD officers responded to George Washington High School Wednesday afternoon for a large fight. Police said the fight started inside the school but quickly spread outside to a parking lot.  

Police closed a portion of Washington Street while they broke up the crowd. A jail van took at least two people from the school. 

A spokesperson for Indianapolis Public Schools said they were waiting for more information.

Related Articles

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

IBEW 481 prepares to install holiday lights on Monument Circle