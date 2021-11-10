Pike Township Schools closed Wednesday due to staff absences

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan School District of Pike Township students will not be attending classes on Wednesday.
The district announced in a Facebook post around 5:30 a.m. that all Pike Township schools will be closed for in-person and virtual learning on Nov. 10 due to "the number of instructional staff absences."
"We understand that this is a serious hardship for many families and do not make this decision lightly," the district said in a Facebook post. "Offering in-person instruction for our students who selected that learning option is a priority.
The district said that they will make up the day on the built-in Flex Day on March 25.
"We will continue to keep families updated on school calendar changes and we will do everything that is appropriate to address these disruptions," the district said in their statement. "We apologize for the short notice, and thank you for your understanding as we keep adequate supervision and safety of our students and staff a priority. "