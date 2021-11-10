Pike Township Schools closed Wednesday due to staff absences

The district said that students will not be participating in classes remotely.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metropolitan School District of Pike Township students will not be attending classes on Wednesday.

The district announced in a Facebook post around 5:30 a.m. that all Pike Township schools will be closed for in-person and virtual learning on Nov. 10 due to "the number of instructional staff absences."

"We understand that this is a serious hardship for many families and do not make this decision lightly," the district said in a Facebook post. "Offering in-person instruction for our students who selected that learning option is a priority.

The district said that they will make up the day on the built-in Flex Day on March 25.