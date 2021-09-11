Former Indiana elementary principal charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

Police said the contact between the former principal and a high school student happened at school.

MODOC, Ind. — A former elementary school principal is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor. Prosecutors charged 37-year-old Ashley Breedlove with five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Breedlove was involved in a sexual relationship with a student at Union High School in Modoc, Indiana.

The 15-year-old victim told police the sexual contact happened with Breedlove in her office at Union Elementary.

Union School Corporation Superintendent Michael Huber said he was notified of the arrest of Ashley Breedlove and she tendered her resignation as principal on October 18, 2021.

“Providing a safe school environment and a high-quality education to our students have always been paramount. With this in mind, Union School Corporation supports the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office,” Huber added.

Breedlove was booked into the Randolph County Jail on a $12,000 bond.