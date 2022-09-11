Man dead in shooting on Indy's northwest side

The incident happened Sunday near West 79th Street and North Michigan Road around 7:50 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured Sunday evening on the city's northwest side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at West 79th Street and North Michigan Road around 7:50 p.m.

Police arrived to the Crooked Creek Shopping Center and found a man who had been shot in the chest. The victim, who police said is in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Police told 13News a man in his 20s was also injured after the suspect allegedly struck him with the gun.

According to police, the incident happened near a restaurant, where they found shell casings outside.

Police told 13News they do not have a suspect in custody at this time and are still speaking with witnesses at the scene to get more information about the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.