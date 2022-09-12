East 18th Street shooting leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' near east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' near east side.

An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a report of a person shot around East 18th and North Dequincy streets found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The person was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway. Police haven't reported if they know what led to the shooting or who might be responsible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates, which will be added as new information becomes available.

