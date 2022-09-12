x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

East 18th Street shooting leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' near east side.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Indianapolis' near east side.

An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a report of a person shot around East 18th and North Dequincy streets found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. 

RELATED: Man dead in shooting on Indy's northwest side

The person was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway. Police haven't reported if they know what led to the shooting or who might be responsible.

RELATED: East 34th Street shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

This is a developing story. Check back for updates, which will be added as new information becomes available.

Credit: WTHR/Frank Young

What other people are reading: 

.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

2 shot, 1 killed on near northeast side

Before You Leave, Check This Out