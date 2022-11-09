East 34th Street shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot late Sunday in an incident on the near northeast side.

Indianapolis police were called to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. at East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue. Officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims has died.

The second victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be in "stable" condition.

Police haven't said whether a suspect in the case has been identified, nor whether they know of a motive in the shootings.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.