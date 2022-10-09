IMPD investigates person found shot in taxi cab on 11th Street near North Split

Officers found the person, believed to be a man, sitting in the driver's seat of the cab with what appeared to be gunshot injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a taxi cab on the near north side early Saturday.

Shortly after 4 a.m., A 911 caller reported the cab had been parked near 11th and New Jersey streets with its doors open for a prolonged period of time.

Downtown District officers responded and found the person, believed to be a man, sitting in the driver's seat of the cab with what appeared to be gunshot injuries.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking for neighbors and businesses in the area of 11th and New Jersey streets, just south of Interstate 65 between Meridian Street and the North Split, to check their video cameras between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at James.Hurt@indy.gov.