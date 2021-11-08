Indiana school district adopts new high-tech solution to fighting crime

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools noted the cameras will only capture license plates and vehicle characteristics, not people or faces.

WHITELAND, Ind. — A central Indiana school district is taking a new high-tech approach to school safety by installing license plate reading cameras at school entrances.

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools will be installing four Automated License Plate Reading cameras that will be placed near roadways outside Whiteland Community High School and Clark-Pleasant Middle School.

The district noted the cameras will only capture license plates and vehicle characteristics, not people or faces.

The hope is that these new cameras will help law enforcement investigate crime and also prevent crime from occurring by sending real-time alerts to authorities when a stolen car or a vehicle linked to a known wanted felony suspect drives onto the school's property.