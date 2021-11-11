Brownsburg man has golf round of a lifetime

Tim Quimby was just hoping for one last round of the season. He never expected it to be so memorable.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A change in the weather has arrived, and many golfers are trying to get in just one more round.

And of course, that elusive hole-in-one is always in the back of their minds.

But imagine getting not one, but two holes in one – in the same round.

Tim Quimby loves the game. It’s his way to relax. He took up the sport 20 years ago and recently had the round of a lifetime.

“If this is going to be the last round of the year, I’ll take it,” said Quimby.

Quimby and some of his friends were playing at the Dykeman Park Golf Course in Logansport on Nov. 7 when the unbelievable happened. He had two holes in one in the same round.

“Pulled out the nine iron, hit it flush, it started going and I was like ‘Oh, OK, I’m at least I’m gonna clear the tree, hit on the green. One hop on the green, into the bottom of the cup,” he said.

As for Quimby’s reaction…

“At first, I didn’t have much until he said ‘Oh, it went in the hole’ and I was like ‘OK, and then there was people behind us on the green and they started clapping. So, of course, until I got up there to actually see it in the bottom of the cup, that’s when the heart rate started going,” said Quimby.

But Quimby was just getting warmed up. Seven holes later, he did it again.

“Hit it good. Start watching it, “Oh, it’s heading toward the flag again,'” Quimby said. “One hop on the green to the bottom of the cup, and I just let out a scream. The playing partners, they were shocked. They didn’t say much until we got up there again, then reality kicked in, just got two in one round.”

His buddy Tim Felix witnessed it all.

“I think all three of us on the tee just had the look of shock on our face,” Felix said. “It went in, but we just kind of waited until we got up to the green to make sure.”

Quimby is in rare company. He beat the odds.

“67 million to 1,” Quimby said.

Quimby’s work buddies at Fed Ex gave him a hero’s welcome back.

“All the guys that golf were fist-bumping me, they was clapping and they were still were in disbelief also,” said Quimby.