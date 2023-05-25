2 seriously injured in I-69 motorcycle crash

Callers to 911 said two people on a motorcycle were ejected when the bike hit the back of a pick-up truck near 96th Street.

FISHERS, Ind. — Two people were seriously injured on Interstate 69 Thursday when their motorcycle reportedly struck the back of a pickup truck.

State police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of I-69 north of 96th Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Callers to 911 reported seeing the motorcycle rear-end the truck and that two adult riders were lying on the roadway.

When first responders arrived, state police said one of the victims was unconscious. Medics provided life-saving aid to both victims before transporting them to the hospital. Their current medical condition is not known at this time.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, police said.

Investigators believe the truck had slowed due to stopping traffic when it was struck by the motorcycle. Both riders, who were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, were ejected from the motorcycle onto the interstate.

Several lanes of I-69 were closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash. All lanes reopened later Friday evening.