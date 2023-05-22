Mother killed by suspected drunk driver in Friday night crash

IMPD investigators say Kiara Jenkins was killed driving on 30th Street Friday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a 32-year-old woman killed in a Friday night crash involving a drunk driver is remembering her spirit.

IMPD investigators say Kiara Jenkins was killed driving on 30th Street Friday night. They say Jacob Agee blew a red light driving north on Meridian Street, crashing into Jenkins' car.

Officers who talked with Agee on the scene said he showed signs of impairment.

"The loss is vast, and it is great. It is absolutely heartbreaking, the journey that they will be on to find some sort of healing over this process," said Denise Niblick with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

She hopes if Agee is proven to have been under the influence, he's held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

"The only way we can end drunk and drugged driving is by having zero tolerance and knowing that it's never OK to drive with any form of impairment. It risks your life and everyone around you," said Niblick.

Jenkins' mother tells 13News she was a bright spirit and an incredible mother. Her son turned 14 on Saturday, the day after the crash.

"These crashes are 100% preventable and should be completely unacceptable to our community and society," said Niblick.

Arrest records show between this past Friday and Sunday, 20 people were arrested for operating while intoxicated in Marion County.

"IMPD just had three OWI arrests yesterday for a Sunday evening checkpoint," said Niblick. "IMPD continues to run sobriety checkpoints and they will be increasing the frequency of those checkpoints through the summer months."

Agee is preliminarily charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police say Agee refused a field sobriety test and chemical test at the scene. Court records allege a blood draw was completed around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Those results are pending.