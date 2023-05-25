1 firefighter dead, 1 critically injured in crash while responding to eastern Indiana fire

The Department of Homeland Security said a tanker truck was going northbound on 1000 West Thursday morning when the vehicle approached an S-curve and rolled over.

FARMLAND, Ind. — A Farmland volunteer firefighter died and another was critically injured Thursday morning after a crash while responding to a fire.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, a tanker truck with the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department crashed May 25 around 6:30 a.m. near County Roads 1000 West and 400 North in Randolph County.

DHS said the tanker truck was going northbound on 1000 West when the vehicle approached an S-curve and rolled over.

According to DHS, the truck landed on top of 31-year-old Kyle T. Osgood, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 19-year-old Zachary Lee, who was seriously injured and flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

DHS said Lee is in critical condition and underwent surgery midday Thursday.

"Our hearts are heavy this morning for the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department who have lost one of their heroes and have another badly injured after a traffic accident while responding to a fire this morning," reads a Facebook post from the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.

According to DHS, Osgood's grandfather previously served as the fire chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department. A fellow firefighter said Osgood had been coming to the fire station since he was a child and rose through the ranks as he stayed committed to protecting his community.