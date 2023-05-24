1 dead in downtown Indianapolis crash involving motorcycle

It happened at 8:45 p.m. on East Washington Street at Pine Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash in downtown Indianapolis that killed a motorcyclist late Wednesday.

The accident happened at 8:45 p.m. on East Washington Street at Pine Street, which is just east of Interstate 65.

A police department spokesperson said officers believe the motorcycle was going east on Washington when it struck a car that was turning from the I-65 ramp.

The driver of the motorcycle, a male, was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.

While the investigation is ongoing, the spokesperson said the speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time, IMPD said.

Washington Street is expected to be closed in both directions near the crash scene "for an extended period." Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.